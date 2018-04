OTTAWA, April 12 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will interrupt a foreign trip to return to Ottawa for a meeting on Sunday with the premiers of two provinces arguing over an oil pipeline, Trudeau’s office said on Thursday.

Trudeau was due to leave Ottawa on Thursday for a nine-day trip, starting with a regional summit in Peru on Friday and Saturday. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Dan Grebler)