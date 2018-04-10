Alberta premier says willing to buy Trans Mountain pipeline - report

VANCOUVER, April 10 (Reuters) - The Canadian province of Alberta is willing to purchase the Trans Mountain pipeline outright should Kinder Morgan Canada walk away from its planned expansion of the crude oil line, Premier Rachel Notley was quoted as saying on Tuesday.

The pipeline operator said on Sunday it would scrap plans to nearly triple the capacity of its existing Trans Mountain pipeline, which extends from Alberta to British Columbia’s coast, unless various legal and jurisdictional challenges could be resolved by May 31.

“We are considering a number of financial options to ensure that the Trans Mountain expansion is built, up to and including purchasing the pipeline outright if it was to come to that,” Premier Rachel Notley said in a statement to the Globe and Mail newspaper.