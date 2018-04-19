FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 19, 2018 / 6:22 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Canada energy minister: Ottawa still in talks with Kinder Morgan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, April 19 (Reuters) - Canada’s energy minister said on Thursday the government is talking to Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd on Trans Mountain and that nothing has changed after the company said Ottawa’s promise of financial support does not necessarily resolve the political risk around the pipeline.

Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr told reporters that the government is treating the company’s May 31 deadline as real and that Kinder Morgan is feeling pressure from its investors. (Reporting by David Ljunggren, writing by Leah Schnurr Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

