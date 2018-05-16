Canadian govt to brief media on oil pipeline aid, no decision yet

OTTAWA, May 15 (Reuters) - Canadian Finance Minister Bill Morneau will brief reporters on Wednesday about talks with Kinder Morgan Canada on possible aid for an oil pipeline project but will not be announcing a final decision, a spokesman said on Tuesday.

Ottawa says it is prepared to offer financial support to ensure the company proceeds with a planned expansion of its Trans Mountain line from the Alberta oil sands to British Columbia. Kinder Morgan halted work last month, citing resistance from the British Columbia government.

Morneau is due to speak at 9 a.m. EDT (1300 GMT). (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)