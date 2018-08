Aug 30 (Reuters) - A Canadian court has overturned the approval of the Trans Mountain oil pipeline expansion, leaving the future of the C$7.4 billion project in jeopardy, in a sharp blow to the Canadian government and the country’s oil sector.

The Federal Court of Appeal ruled on Thursday that the government had failed to adequately consult with First Nations, sending the project back to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s cabinet. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba)