April 8, 2018 / 10:18 PM / in 14 hours

Kinder Morgan reins in spending on Trans Mountain Pipeline expansion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 8 (Reuters) - Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd said on Sunday it is suspending all non-essential activities and related spending on the expansion project for its Trans Mountain Pipeline.

KML also said that it will not commit additional shareholder resources to the project under current circumstances, specifically including the continued actions in opposition to the Project by the Province of British Columbia. bit.ly/2GOuteQ

The company will, however, consult with various stakeholders in an effort to reach agreements by May 31 that may allow the project to proceed. (Reporting by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio)

