May 9 (Reuters) - Pipeline company Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd said on Thursday it would continue as a stand-alone entity, following a strategic review that considered options including a sale.

The company said its decision was consistent with the recommendation of a special committee of independent directors not affiliated with Kinder Morgan Inc, which holds about 70 percent majority voting interest in the Canadian entity. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)