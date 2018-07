July 18 (Reuters) - Kinder Morgan Canada reported a 45.4 percent fall in quarterly profit on Wednesday, as the pipeline operator was hit by higher interest expenses in the quarter.

The company’s net income fell to C$13.7 million, or 2 Canadian cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, down from C$25.1 million, or 11 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to C$178.0 million from C$168.7 million. (Reporting by Akshara P in Bengaluru)