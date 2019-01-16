Pipeline operator Kinder Morgan Canada's profit surges

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd said on Wednesday its quarterly profit from continuing operations more than doubled as the company benefited from better performance in its pipeline and terminal business.

The company, which sold its Trans Mountain pipeline to the Canadian government in August, reported net income from continuing operations of C$40.3 million ($30.4 million) for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, up from C$18 million a year earlier. (reut.rs/2sug0ii)