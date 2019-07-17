Kinder Morgan moves ahead with pipeline connection to Houston

HOUSTON, July 17 (Reuters) - Kinder Morgan Inc will go ahead with a South Texas pipeline connection that would transport crude from Phillips 66’s 900,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Gray Oak pipeline in the Permian Basin to delivery points at the Houston Ship Channel, the company said on Wednesday.

The pipeline operator expects the connection will begin service by the end of 2019 carrying 100,000 bpd. Kinder and Phillips began soliciting shipper commitments for the connection in February.