Kinder Morgan to bring 9 Elba Island LNG units into service by first half of 2020 -CEO

HOUSTON, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Kinder Morgan Inc expects to bring the remaining nine units of its liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facility at Elba Island into service by the first half of next year, Chief Executive Officer Steven Kean said on Wednesday.

The Houston pipeline operator brought the first unit of the LNG facility online in late September and plans to bring three more into service this year, with another six to start up in the first half of 2020, Kean told investors in an earnings call. (Reporting by Collin Eaton in Houston Editing by Chris Reese)