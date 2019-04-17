Kinder Morgan in discussions to build third Permian Basin gas pipeline -CEO

April 17 (Reuters) - Kinder Morgan Inc has begun internal discussions about building a third natural gas pipeline in the Permian Basin as demand for gas takeaway capacity continues to surge, Chief Executive Officer Steven Kean told investors on Wednesday.

Kinder Morgan believes demand for gas takeaway capacity could grow by 2 billion cubic feet per day each year over the next few years, equivalent to the Houston pipeline operator’s Gulf Coast Express project set to begin service in October, Kean said. (Reporting by Collin Eaton in Houston; Editing by Peter Cooney)