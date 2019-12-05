Kinder Morgan expects earnings to decline in 2020

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Pipeline operator Kinder Morgan Inc on Thursday forecast a drop in core earnings next year.

The company said it expects 2020 adjusted earnings before interest, tax and depreciation to be $7.6 billion compared to 2019 forecast of $7.8 billion.

Kinder Morgan said it expects to generate $5.1 billion of distributable cash flow in 2020, which is nearly 3% higher than the current forecast for 2019. (Reporting by Collin Eaton in Houston and Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)