Texas court rejects challenge to $2 bln Kinder Morgan gas pipeline

HOUSTON, June 25 (Reuters) - Kinder Morgan Inc can begin work on a $2 billion natural gas pipeline without having the Texas energy regulator approve its proposed route, a state judge ruled on Tuesday.

Judge Lora Livingston dismissed a lawsuit brought by a group of landowners that challenged the state’s pipeline approval process. The lawsuit sought to halt construction on the pipeline, which would carry natural gas from west Texas to the U.S. Gulf Coast. (Reporting by Liz Hampton, Editing by Rosalba O’Brien)