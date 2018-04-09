Kinder Morgan Canada say no dividend cuts despite Trans Mountain suspension

April 9 (Reuters) - Kinder Morgan Canada said on Monday its dividend payouts would not be affected by the suspension of works on C$7.4 billion ($5.8 billion) oil pipeline expansion.

Chief executive Steve Kean said on Sunday he would scrap plans to nearly triple the capacity of the Trans Mountain pipeline, unless legal challenges are resolved by May 31.

The pipeline carries crude from Alberta’s oil sands to a facility in the Pacific province of British Columbia. (Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee; Editing by Arun Koyyur)