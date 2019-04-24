Kinder Morgan sued over condemnation of land for Texas pipeline

A group of Texas landowners and local governments have sued Houston-based pipeline operator Kinder Morgan to block its use of eminent domain to take land for its proposed $2 billion Permian Highway Pipeline across central Texas.

Filed on Monday in Travis County, Texas district court, the lawsuit also names as a defendant the Texas Railroad Commission, which is accused of abdicating its duties under state law by not overseeing Kinder Morgan’s use of eminent domain power.

