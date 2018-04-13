FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
April 13, 2018 / 12:21 AM / Updated 38 minutes ago

4th Circuit revives suit against Kinder Morgan over Plantation Pipe Line rupture

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

A divided appeals court on Thursday revived a Clean Water Act lawsuit by two environmental groups that want Kinder Morgan to do more to clean up gasoline from a 2014 rupture of its Plantation Pipe Line in Belton, South Carolina.

The 2-1 panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed last year’s ruling by a federal judge in South Carolina, who found that the citizen-lawsuit provisions of the Clean Water Act did not apply to the lawsuit filed by Savannah Riverkeeper and Upstate Forever because the pipeline had been repaired and the initial spill did not directly contaminate any water sources.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2ILLwOU

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.