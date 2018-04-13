4th Circuit revives suit against Kinder Morgan over Plantation Pipe Line rupture

A divided appeals court on Thursday revived a Clean Water Act lawsuit by two environmental groups that want Kinder Morgan to do more to clean up gasoline from a 2014 rupture of its Plantation Pipe Line in Belton, South Carolina.

The 2-1 panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed last year’s ruling by a federal judge in South Carolina, who found that the citizen-lawsuit provisions of the Clean Water Act did not apply to the lawsuit filed by Savannah Riverkeeper and Upstate Forever because the pipeline had been repaired and the initial spill did not directly contaminate any water sources.

