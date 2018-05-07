FDA approves Kindred's weight-loss ointment for cats

May 7 (Reuters) - Kindred Biosciences inc said on Monday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had approved its topical treatment for unintended weight loss in cats.

The approval makes the ointment, Mirataz, the first approved treatment for cats with the potentially fatal condition, the company said.

The product is classified as a weight-gain drug and can be used in cats with various underlying diseases associated with unintended weight loss. (Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)