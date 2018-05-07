FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
May 7, 2018 / 11:14 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

FDA approves Kindred's weight-loss ointment for cats

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 7 (Reuters) - Kindred Biosciences inc said on Monday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had approved its topical treatment for unintended weight loss in cats.

The approval makes the ointment, Mirataz, the first approved treatment for cats with the potentially fatal condition, the company said.

The product is classified as a weight-gain drug and can be used in cats with various underlying diseases associated with unintended weight loss. (Reporting by Tamara Mathias in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.