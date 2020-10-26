DOJ civil division head re-joins King & Spalding

Ethan Davis is returning to King & Spalding’s San Francisco office, the firm said Monday, leaving the Trump administration after a short stint as acting head of the Justice Department’s civil division.

Davis’ return to King & Spalding marks the latest senior DOJ official to leave government service for an Atlanta-based firm in recent months. His immediate predecessor as assistant attorney general, Joseph “Jody” Hunt, joined Alston & Bird in July.

