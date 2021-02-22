King & Spalding adds Shearman partner amid soaring revenue, profits

King & Spalding, which saw double-digit increases in revenue and profitability last year, on Monday announced that it has picked up a regulatory partner from Shearman & Sterling.

Russell Sacks has joined King & Spalding’s corporate, finance and investments practice group in New York. According to his former firm, Sacks’ U.S. financial institution clients have included Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citi Private Bank and Citigroup Global Markets Ltd and Morgan Stanley.

