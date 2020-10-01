King & Spalding continues Chicago corporate build-out with Jones Day partner

King & Spalding’s Chicago expansion continued Thursday with the addition of Jones Day partner Tim FitzSimons, who joins the firm’s corporate, finance and investments practice.

FitzSimons is the third partner hired in the Atlanta-based firm’s Chicago office since September and the fifth this year. He advises companies on public and private M&A transactions and represents directors in conflict of interest transactions and corporate governance and shareholder activism defense matters.

