King & Spalding now in activists' cross-hairs as law firms retreat from Trump campaign work

King & Spalding is the latest Big Law firm in the hot seat over its work for President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign.

The Atlanta-based, 1,100-lawyer firm received more than $140,000 from the Trump campaign from July 2019 to July 2020, according to Federal Election Commission records, in addition to fees from other national Republican groups. Earlier this fall it represented the campaign in litigation over absentee ballots in North Carolina.

