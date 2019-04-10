Saudi Kingdom Holding CEO says didn't buy Aramco bonds

ABU DHABI, April 10 (Reuters) - Prince Alwaleed bin Talal’s firm Kingdom Holding Co did not buy bonds of Saudi Aramco, its chief executive Talal Ibrahim al-Maiman said on Wednesday.

He added that the yield on the bonds was “a bit lower” than what Kingdom would expect.

Saudi Aramco raised $12 billion with its first international bond issue after receiving more than $100 billion in orders, a record breaking vote of market confidence for the oil giant.

Maiman, who was speaking at a conference in Abu Dhabi, said Kingdom has signed term sheets for a $1 billion loan with three international and two local banks.

He also said the company is exiting some mature assets, while also wants to monetise its real estate portfolio. (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh, writing by Saeed Azhar, editing by Davide Barbuscia)