LONDON, June 27 (Reuters) - British home improvement retailer Kingfisher said on Thursday Thierry Garnier will be its new chief executive, succeeding Véronique Laury.

Garnier has spent 20 years in senior roles at Carrefour , the French multi-national retailer.

He will join Kingfisher in the autumn with the date yet to be finalised. (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)