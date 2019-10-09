Kingfisher names Bernard Bot as finance chief

LONDON, Oct 9 (Reuters) - British home improvement group Kingfisher has appointed Bernard Bot as chief financial officer, it said on Wednesday.

His appointment comes less than a month after new chief executive Thierry Garnier started work at the group, whose main businesses are B&Q in Britain and Castorama in France and other countries. Bot will take up the role on Oct. 21.

He was most recently finance chief at Travelport Worldwide, a global technology platform.

Kingfisher also said that John Wartig, who joined the group as interim CFO in April, has been appointed to the newly created role of chief transformation and development officer.