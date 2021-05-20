Britain's Kingfisher raises profit guidance on pandemic DIY boom

LONDON, May 20 (Reuters) - British home improvement retailer Kingfisher on Thursday raised its first half profit outlook as it continued to benefit from strong demand during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The group, which owns B&Q and Screwfix in the United Kingdom and Castorama and Brico Depot in France and other markets, said it now expected first half adjusted pretax profit to be in the range of 580 million pounds to 600 million pounds ($818-$847 million). ($1 = 0.7087 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Michael Holden)