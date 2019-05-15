CORRECTED-Sales at UK's Kingfisher edge higher in latest quarter

(Corrects second paragraph to like-for-like sales growth in the UK and Ireland to 3.4%, not 2.8%)

LONDON, May 15 (Reuters) - Home improvement retailer Kingfisher reported a small rise in underlying sales in its latest quarter, helped by supportive weather in Britain and a weak comparative number in the same period last year.

The group, whose main businesses are B&Q and Screwfix in Britain and Castorama and Brico Depot in France and elsewhere, said like-for-like sales were up 0.8% in the three months to April 30. Like-for-like sales in the UK and Ireland were up 3.4%, but in France they fell 3.7%.

Kingfisher said its expectations for the full 2019-20 year were unchanged. (Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)