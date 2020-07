LONDON, July 22 (Reuters) - Home improvement retailer Kingfisher on Wednesday forecast first half underlying profit ahead of last year after strong second quarter trading, combined with cost reductions.

Kingfisher, which owns B&Q and Screwfix in Britain and Castorama and Brico Depot in France and other markets, said in the second quarter to July 18 underlying sales were up 21.6% as it benefited from strong demand across its markets.