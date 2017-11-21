FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kingfisher sales dented by weak French market
Sections
Featured
Taking London's financial pulse
The Road to Brexit
Taking London's financial pulse
Saudi prince detention holds up loan to investment firm: sources
Exclusive
Saudi Arabia
Saudi prince detention holds up loan to investment firm: sources
Mugabe faces impeachment after military takeover
Zimbabwe
Mugabe faces impeachment after military takeover
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 21, 2017 / 7:14 AM / Updated an hour ago

Kingfisher sales dented by weak French market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Kingfisher, Europe’s largest home improvement retailer, on Tuesday reported a small fall in underlying sales in its latest quarter, reflecting a weak performance in France.

The firm, which runs B&Q and Screwfix in Britain and Castorama and Brico Depot in France and elsewhere, said group like-for-like sales fell 0.5 percent in the three months to Oct. 31, its fiscal third quarter.

That compares with a second quarter fall of 1.9 percent.

Like-for-like sales in Britain and Ireland rose 1.5 percent but they fell 4.1 percent in France.

However, Kingfisher said it remained comfortable with full year 2017-18 consensus underlying pretax profit expectations of 785 million pounds ($1.04 billion). ($1 = 0.7548 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.