Kingfisher sales dented by weak French market

LONDON, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Kingfisher, Europe’s largest home improvement retailer, on Tuesday reported a small fall in underlying sales in its latest quarter, reflecting a weak performance in France.

The firm, which runs B&Q and Screwfix in Britain and Castorama and Brico Depot in France and elsewhere, said group like-for-like sales fell 0.5 percent in the three months to Oct. 31, its fiscal third quarter.

That compares with a second quarter fall of 1.9 percent.

Like-for-like sales in Britain and Ireland rose 1.5 percent but they fell 4.1 percent in France.

However, Kingfisher said it remained comfortable with full year 2017-18 consensus underlying pretax profit expectations of 785 million pounds ($1.04 billion). ($1 = 0.7548 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)