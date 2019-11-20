Sales fall at Britain's Kingfisher as new boss starts

LONDON, Nov 20 (Reuters) - British home improvement retailer Kingfisher on Wednesday reported another fall in underlying sales in its latest quarter, underlining the task facing its new boss.

In September, Carrefour veteran Thierry Garnier succeeded Véronique Laury as chief executive of the group, whose main businesses are B&Q and Screwfix in Britain and Castorama and Brico Depot in France.

Kingfisher said its total sales fell 3.2% at constant currency to 3.0 billion pounds ($3.87 billion) in the three months to Oct. 31, its fiscal third quarter, while like-for-like sales fell 3.7%.

It said the drop reflected continuing disruption from new range implementations, lower promotional activity and ongoing operational challenges in France, and softer market conditions in its main markets. ($1 = 0.7745 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)