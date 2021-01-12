Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Cyclical Consumer Goods

UK DIY retailer Kingfisher's sales up 16.9%

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Home improvement retailer Kingfisher on Tuesday reported strong trade across its markets with fourth-quarter to Jan. 9 underlying sales up 16.9%.

Based on trading to date, it said it was comfortable with the top end of the range of current sell-side analyst estimates for 2020-21 adjusted profit before tax of 667 million to 742 million pounds ($904 million to $1.01 billion).

$1 = 0.7378 pounds Reporting by James Davey; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up