UK DIY retailer Kingfisher's sales up 16.9%

LONDON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Home improvement retailer Kingfisher on Tuesday reported strong trade across its markets with fourth-quarter to Jan. 9 underlying sales up 16.9%.
Based on trading to date, it said it was comfortable with the top end of the range of current sell-side analyst estimates for 2020-21 adjusted profit before tax of 667 million to 742 million pounds ($904 million to $1.01 billion).
$1 = 0.7378 pounds Reporting by James Davey; editing by Jason Neely
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.