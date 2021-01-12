UK DIY retailer Kingfisher's sales up 16.9%

LONDON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Home improvement retailer Kingfisher on Tuesday reported strong trade across its markets with fourth-quarter to Jan. 9 underlying sales up 16.9%.

Based on trading to date, it said it was comfortable with the top end of the range of current sell-side analyst estimates for 2020-21 adjusted profit before tax of 667 million to 742 million pounds ($904 million to $1.01 billion).