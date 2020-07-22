UPDATE 1-Kingfisher sees first half profit ahead of last year on strong home improvement demand

(Adds detail)

LONDON, July 22 (Reuters) - Home improvement retailer Kingfisher on Wednesday forecast first half underlying profit ahead of last year after strong second quarter trading, combined with cost reductions.

Kingfisher, which owns B&Q and Screwfix in Britain and Castorama and Brico Depot in France and other markets, closed its stores during coronavirus lockdowns across Europe but they gradually re-opened from mid-April.

The group said in its second quarter so far, to July 18, underlying sales were up 21.6% year-on-year as it benefited from strong demand across its markets. The quarter will end on July 31.

Kingfisher has particularly benefited from bumper e-commerce sales, which soared 225.2% in June year-on-year.

It said underlying sales in its 2020-21 year so far to July 18 were down 3.7%, reflecting the lockdowns in its first quarter.

“While we are entering the second half with a favourable trading backdrop, second half visibility remains low given uncertainty around COVID-19 and the wider economic outlook,” Kingfisher said.

“As such, no specific financial guidance is provided for full year 2020-2021.”

It said it will provide a more detailed update when it publishes half year results on Sept. 22.

Last year Kingfisher made first half underlying pretax profit of 353 million pounds, ($449 million), down 6.4%.

Shares in the group, up 4% so far in 2020, closed Tuesday at 225.1 pence, valuing the business at 4.73 billion pounds. ($1 = 0.7864 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young)