UPDATE 1-Sales at Britain's Kingfisher mauled by Beast from the East

LONDON, May 24 (Reuters) - Kingfisher, Europe’s second largest home improvement retailer, said on Thursday sales in its latest quarter were dented by February and March’s unusually adverse weather which kept shoppers at home.

The firm, which trades as B&Q and Screwfix in Britain and Castorama and Brico Depot in France, said total sales in the three months to April 30 fell 2.5 percent on a constant currency basis to 2.83 billion pounds ($3.78 billion).

Group like-for-like sales fell 4.0 percent, with 3.0 percent of that decline attributed to the poor weather.

The blast of Siberian winter, dubbed the “Beast from the East”, hit sales of weather-related categories and temporarily closed some UK stores.

“It was a challenging start to the year with exceptionally harsh weather across Europe and weak UK consumer demand,” said Chief Executive Véronique Laury.

“February and March were particularly affected with sales improving over the course of April and into May.”

Kingfisher’s wintry weather hit chimes with updates from other UK retailers and official data for March.

B&Q’s like-for-like sales slumped 9 percent, while growth at the Screwfix chain slipped to 3.6 percent. Analysts had forecast a decline of about 8 percent and a rise of 5 percent respectively.

Like-for-like sales fell 8.0 percent at Castorama but were up 0.8 percent at Brico Depot.

Laury said market conditions “continue to be mixed.”

“The UK is uncertain, as demonstrated by recent weak retail sales data; France is encouraging, but volatile; whilst Poland continues to be supportive.”

Shares in Kingfisher, down 18 percent over the last year, closed Wednesday at 295.4 pence, valuing the business at 6.4 billion pounds. ($1 = 0.7483 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)