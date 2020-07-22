UPDATE 2-Britain's Kingfisher buoyed by lockdown DIY sales boom

(Adds detail, shares)

By James Davey

LONDON, July 22 (Reuters) - Home improvement retailer Kingfisher forecast first half underlying profit ahead of last year after exceptionally strong demand for DIY and gardening products during coronavirus lockdowns drove a 21.6% jump in second quarter underlying sales.

Shares in the group, which owns B&Q and Screwfix in Britain and Castorama and Brico Depot in France and other markets, rose as much as 11% after it reported particularly stellar sales of plants, compost, decking, paint, wallpaper and tools.

Consumers, with more time on their hands during the pandemic as they work from home, have been tackling more do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, the retailer said.

Kingfisher closed its stores during COVID-19 lockdowns across Europe but they gradually re-opened from mid-April.

The group has particularly benefited from bumper online sales, which soared 225.2% in June year-on-year.

Its second quarter will end on July 31.

Kingfisher’s underlying sales in its 2020-21 year so far to July 18 were down 3.7%, reflecting the store closures in its first quarter.

“While we are entering the second half with a favourable trading backdrop, second half visibility remains low given uncertainty around COVID-19 and the wider economic outlook,” Kingfisher said.

“As such, no specific financial guidance is provided for full year 2020-2021.”

The group said its first half profit performance had also benefited from cost reductions. It will provide a more detailed update when it publishes half year results on Sept. 22.

Last year Kingfisher made first half underlying pretax profit of 353 million pounds, ($449 million), down 6.4%.

The stock was up 10% at 247.4 pence at 0803 GMT, valuing the business at 5.2 billion pounds.