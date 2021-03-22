Britain's Kingfisher profit jumps 44% on booming DIY in pandemic

LONDON, March 22 (Reuters) - British home improvement retailer Kingfisher reported a 44% jump in full-year profit, driven by the popularity of do-it-yourself (DIY) projects during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kingfisher, which owns B&Q and Screwfix in the UK and Castorama and Brico Depot in France and other markets, said on Monday it made adjusted profit before tax in the year to Jan. 31 of 786 million pounds ($1.1 billion), ahead of analysts’ average forecast of 757 million pounds and the 544 million pounds made in 2019-20.