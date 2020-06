LONDON, June 17 (Reuters) - Home improvement group Kingfisher said on Wednesday its underlying sales increased 21.8% year-on-year in its second quarter so far to June 13 as its stores across Europe emerged from coronavirus lockdowns.

Kingfisher, which owns B&Q and Screwfix in Britain and Castorama and Brico Depot in France and other markets, said it could not provide specific guidance for its 2020-21 year given the uncertainty around the pandemic.