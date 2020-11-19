Kingfisher's sales rise 17.4% on pandemic home improvement boom

LONDON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Home improvement retailer Kingfisher on Thursday reported a 17.4% jump in underlying sales over the latest quarter, continuing to benefit from the popularity of do-it-yourself (DIY) during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The group, which owns B&Q and Screwfix in Britain and Castorama and Brico Depot in France and other markets, said its total sales rose 17.6% on a constant currency basis to 3.5 billion pounds ($4.6 billion) in the third quarter to Oct. 31.

It said underlying, or like-for-like, sales were up 12.6% in its fourth quarter so far to Nov. 14, largely reflecting the impact of more recent lockdown measures.