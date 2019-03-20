UK's Kingfisher to part company with CEO Laury

Cyclical Consumer Goods
LONDON, March 20 (Reuters) - Kingfisher, the home improvement retailer, is to part company with its Chief Executive Véronique Laury, it said on Wednesday.

The firm, whose main businesses are B&Q and Screwfix in Britain and Castorama and Brico Depot in France and elsewhere, said a succession process had started and was supported by Laury. A departure date has not yet been decided.

Kingfisher also reported a 13 percent fall in underlying pretax profit to 693 million pounds ($918 million) for the year to Jan. 31 2019. ($1 = 0.7548 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)

