UPDATE 1-DIY group Kingfisher's sales jump 22% as stores reopen after lockdown

LONDON, June 17 (Reuters) - Home improvement group Kingfisher said its underlying sales jumped 21.8% year-on-year in its second quarter to June 13 as its European stores emerged from coronavirus lockdowns, encouraging people to take on do-it-yourself projects.

Kingfisher, which owns B&Q and Screwfix in Britain and Castorama and Brico Depot in France and other markets, said it could not provide specific guidance for its 2020-21 year given the uncertainty around the pandemic.

The group has seen an improving relative sales trend, with like-for-like sales moving from being down 74% in the first week of April to over 25% up since the second week of May.

All of Kingfisher’s UK and French stores were closed for in-store purchases from March 23 and 15 respectively, though click and collect and home delivery options were made available. It gradually re-opened its UK and French stores in the second half of April.

It said it has seen a fourfold increase in e-commerce sales since mid-March.

The group has taken steps to reduce costs, preserve cash and boost liquidity to get it through the crisis. As at June 12 it had access to over 3 billion pounds ($3.8 billion) of cash, providing significant liquidity headroom.

For its year to Jan. 31, Kingfisher reported adjusted pretax profit down 5.2% to 544 million pounds on total sales down 1.5% to 11.5 billion pounds.

Statutory pretax profit fell 65.7% to 103 million pounds after it took 441 million pounds of exceptional items, largely reflecting impairments for its stores and Russia.

