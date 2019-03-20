UPDATE 1-UK's Kingfisher to part company with CEO Laury

(Adds detail)

LONDON, March 20 (Reuters) - Kingfisher, the home improvement retailer struggling with its transformation plan, is to part company with its Chief Executive Véronique Laury, it said on Wednesday.

The firm, whose main businesses are B&Q and Screwfix in Britain and Castorama and Brico Depot in France and elsewhere, said a succession process had started and was supported by Laury.

A departure date has not yet been decided. Kingfisher said until a date had been confirmed, Laury would continue with her responsibilities.

The group is in the fourth year of five-year programme to raise annual profit by 500 million pounds ($663 million) from 2021. However, profits went backwards in its 2018-19 year.

Underlying pretax profit fell 13 percent to 693 million pounds in the year to Jan. 31 2019, reflecting weakness in Castorama France and losses in Russia and Romania.

Laury’s plan for the group, costing 800 million pounds over five years, involved unifying product ranges across brands, boosting e-commerce and seeking efficiency savings.

Its shares have fallen 27 percent over the last year, prompting speculation over the future of Laury, who has been the boss since December 2014. ($1 = 0.7548 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)