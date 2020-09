King & Spalding announced Thursday it has launched a new global human capital and compliance practice with three partners from Seyfarth Shaw.

Darren Gardner, a San Francisco-based lawyer, will serve as the head of the practice, which will advise global companies with large-scale workforces in multiple jurisdictions around the world, including the United States.

