Judge says counsel justified in withdrawal from case against King & Spalding

A New York federal judge has upheld a ruling that counsel for a former King & Spalding associate suing the law firm for wrongful termination was justified in withdrawing representation because he was an “unreasonably difficult client.”

U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni in Manhattan said in an order filed Wednesday that counsel from law firm Javerbaum Wurgaft Hicks Kahn Wikstrom & Sinins had good cause to stop representing David Joffe, who had accused King & Spalding in a 2017 lawsuit of firing him for reporting what he viewed as ethical breaches in the firm’s work for a Chinese telecom company.

