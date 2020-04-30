Ireland's Kingspan close to breakeven after April sales fall 35%

DUBLIN, April 30 (Reuters) - Kingspan expects to be close to breakeven in the usually highly profitable month of April after sales fell 35% year on year because of the enforced halt to construction activity in many markets, the Irish insulation maker said on Thursday.

The company reported a 3% drop in first-quarter sales on Thursday but said the trading context had changed manifestly since the middle of March and it expects the run rate to persist through the coming weeks at the very least. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin Editing by David Goodman )