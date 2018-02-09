UPDATE 1-Kinnevik CEO says will do "what we can" for Tele2/Com Hem deal to succeed

(Adds CEO comments, background, shares)

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Investment firm Kinnevik said on Friday it will do all in its power to see the deal between Tele2 and Com Hem through, after proposing a raised dividend for 2017.

* “We will do what we can for the Tele2/Com Hem deal to go through,” Kinnevik CEO Georgi Ganev told Reuters

* Firms controlled by Kinnevik are involved in two recently announced deals in the media and telecoms sectors, with Tele2 aiming to buy Com Hem and TDC taking over MTG’s broadcasting and entertainment business

* “These deals are completely in line with how we see media telecom sectors will develop,” said Ganev

* “There is an increasing demand from consumers to be on-line, to not care about if it’s fixed or mobile... They want a good and stable connection and to consume relevant content, locally and globally. Both of these deals are completely right for these trends,” he said

* “We think the TDC/MTG deal can solve the regulatory knot for Tele2/Com Hem,” Ganev said

* In January mobile operator Tele2, in which Kinnevik owns 30 pct of shares, agreed a $3.2 bln takeover of cable TV company Com Hem, in which it owns 19 pct

* Last week, Danish telecoms operator TDC agreed a $2.5 billion takeover of MTG’s broadcasting and entertainment business. Kinnevik owns 20 pct of the shares in MTG

* Kinnevik proposed on Friday a raised dividend by 3 pct at SEK 8.25/share

* Kinnevik shares down 1.9 pct at 275.50 SEK by 0958 GMT​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Helena Soderpalm, editing by Johannes Hellstrom)