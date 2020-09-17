Kioxia says U.S. restrictions on Huawei could cause memory chip oversupply, price downturn

TOKYO (Reuters) - Kioxia Holdings Corp, the world’s second-largest maker of flash memory chips, warned on Thursday that tighter U.S. restrictions on Huawei Technologies Co Ltd [HWT.UL] could cause memory chip oversupply and drive down market prices.

Kioxia, formerly known as Toshiba Memory, also said in a regulatory filing that all or most of its chip sales to the Chinese tech giant are highly likely to be subject to the tighter restrictions that came into force this week.