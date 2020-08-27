Market News
August 27, 2020 / 6:31 AM / Updated an hour ago

Bain-backed memory chipmaker Kioxia launches $3.6 billion IPO - filing

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Kioxia Holdings, the world’s second-largest flash memory chipmaker, will list on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Oct. 6 in an initial public offering worth up to 378 billion yen ($3.6 billion), a regulatory filing showed on Thursday.

The listing woud be Japan’s biggest IPO this year and allow a partial exit by U.S. private equity firm Bain Capital, which led a consortium that bought the former unit of Toshiba Corp in 2018. ($1 = 106.0300 yen) (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki and Takashi Umekawa; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
