Japan's Kioxia to seek listing as early as Dec after delay -paper

TOKYO, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Japan’s Kioxia Holdings Corp is looking to list its shares on the Tokyo Stock Exchange as early as in December, the Nikkan Kogyo newspaper reported on Wednesday, after it shelved those plans last week citing an uncertain market outlook.

The world’s second-largest maker of flash memory chips, previously known as Toshiba Memory, will reapply for the listing soon, the paper said, without citing sources.

A Kioxia spokesman said the company wanted to “consider the best timing” for listing, when asked about the report.

Kioxia had originally planned to list on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Oct. 6. (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)