Kirin shareholders reject activist proposals

TOKYO, March 27 (Reuters) - A majority of Kirin Holdings investors on Friday rejected a shareholder’s proposal that the beer maker withdraw investments in medical and cosmetics businesses and buy back shares instead.

They also approved board members proposed by the company, rejecting nominees recommended by London-based International Franchise Partners, according to Kirin after its annual general meeting held in Tokyo.

The results allow Kirin to push ahead with its strategy of expanding into new areas such as biotechnology, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics amid a decline in beer consumption. (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Tom Hogue)