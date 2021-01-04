Kirkland nabs antitrust leader from Goodwin Procter

Kirkland & Ellis kicked off the new year with a lateral partner addition from a rival’s senior practice ranks, announcing it has picked up the co-chair of Goodwin Procter’s antitrust and competition practice.

Andrea Agathoklis Murino has joined Kirkland as a partner in its Washington, D.C., office, the firm said Monday. Murino represents clients that are seeking clearances from state, national and international competition law enforcement agencies for proposed transactions. She also represents clients in merger litigation, consumer protection matters and other issues.

