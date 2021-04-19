Kirkland continues Texas expansion with new Austin outpost

Kirkland & Ellis, the highest-grossing U.S. law firm, is opening its third outpost in Texas in seven years, planting a flag in Austin for an office that will initially be home to more than 20 lawyers, the firm said Monday.

The Lone Star State has grown in importance to the Chicago-founded firm since it first arrived there in 2014 to capitalize on energy sector deals. Kirkland’s Texas ranks now include nearly 300 lawyers between its original Houston office and a Dallas location that opened in 2018.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3x7bCGc